Rain ending tonight, dry and chilly Sunday

Highs in the upper 40s to near 50 Sunday
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that rain will continue into the night, then dry and chilly weather is on the way Sunday.

Areas of rain will continue tonight from southwest into central and eastern Kansas. Rain amounts of up to a half inch will be possible before the rain ends late overnight.

It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s to near 50. Northwest winds will be breezy during the morning.

A brief warm up is expected Monday with highs reaching the mid to upper 50s.

A strong cold front will move through the state on Tuesday, bringing gusty northwest winds and falling temperatures. Highs will range from the 30s over northwest Kansas to the 50s over south central Kansas.

The front will move through dry for most of the state, but a few snow flurries will be possible over northwest Kansas during the day Tuesday with minimal accumulation.

Chilly weather will stick around behind the front with highs in the 30s and 40s for Wednesday and Thursday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy with rain. Wind: N/NW 10-20. Low: 37

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 49

Tomorrow Night: Becoming clear. Wind: NW/S 5-10. Low: 28

Mon: High: 57 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Tue: High: 56 Low: 44 Increasing clouds. Windy.

Wed: High: 38 Low: 22 Sunny and colder.

Thu: High: 47 Low: 20 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Fri: High: 58 Low: 35 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sat: High: 53 Low: 30 Partly cloudy.

