WPD announces annual toy drive

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is launching its annual toy drive for local Domestic Violence shelters.

On December 5, WPD will be collecting items, ranging from apparel to blankets. If you would like to donate, the event will be held at the Community Policing Office at 5802 W. Central. The toy drive will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WPD patrol officers will deliver the gifts with Santa the week of Christmas.

For more information, " target="_blank">click here.

