Breezy, dry and chilly Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for some big temperature swings in the week ahead, with most of Kansas remaining dry.

It will be a breezy, mostly cloudy and chilly day across Kansas in the wake of the weather system that spread beneficial rains across central and eastern Kansas on Saturday. Rainfall amounts from 0.10-0.75″ were common with far eastern Kansas picking up heavier amounts ranging from 1-2″ of rainfall. Afternoon temperatures will remain in the 40s to near 50, with gusty north winds through early afternoon relaxing by late day.

Clearing skies overnight with light winds will result in temperatures dropping quickly into the 20s and 30s, with all of Kansas in the 20s early Monday morning as we head back to work and school. Monday looks pretty nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures returning to the 50s to near 60- the warmest areas in SW-Kansas. South winds will be gusty ahead of an approaching cold front, scheduled to arrive during the day Tuesday.

You will notice the change on Tuesday as temperatures will plummet from the 40s and 50s early in the day to the 20s and 30s in the afternoon. Precipitation with this next weather system will be confined to NW-Kansas, where light snow could develop early Tuesday and continue as flurries through the afternoon. Not a heavy snow storm for NW-Kansas, with only a few locations picking up about 1″ of snow. The cold air only sticks around a couple of days, with temperatures warming back up into the 50s and low 60s by Friday. Next weekend looks dry and seasonable.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Wind: N 15-20; gusty. High: 47

Tonight: Becoming clear. Wind: NW/S 5-10. Low: 28

Tomorrow: Sun most of the day increasing clouds by afternoon- breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 56

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 15-20. Low: 46

Tue: High: 56 Morning sun, windy- turning much colder by afternoon with increasing clouds.

Wed: High: 38 Low: 20 Sunny and cold.

Thu: High: 47 Low: 23 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Fri: High: 60 Low: 35 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sat: High: 53 Low: 32 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 58 Low: 34 Partly cloudy.

