Brief warm up Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a brief warm up is on the way Monday before colder weather returns midweek.

It will be a cold start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s to near 60. South winds will be gusty over eastern Kansas.

A strong cold front will move through the state on Tuesday, bringing gusty winds and colder temperatures. Highs will range from the 20s over northwest Kansas to near 50 over south central Kansas.

Light snow will be possible during the day Tuesday over northwest Kansas. Light accumulations of a dusting to 2 inches are expected.

Additional snow flurries will be possible Tuesday evening and into the night across the rest of Kansas with little to no accumulation.

The colder weather will stick around on Wednesday with highs near 40 before warming into the 60s by Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming clear. Wind: NW/S 5-10. Low: 29

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 58

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Wind: SE/S 15-25; gusty. Low: 44

Tue: High: 51 Partly cloudy and breezy; a few flurries overnight.

Wed: High: 39 Low: 20 Sunny and colder.

Thu: High: 47 Low: 22 Mostly sunny. Windy.

Fri: High: 63 Low: 36 Mostly sunny, windy and milder.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 36 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 32 Partly cloudy.

