Brief warm up Monday

Highs in the upper 50s to near 60
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Forecast high temperatures Monday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a brief warm up is on the way Monday before colder weather returns midweek.

It will be a cold start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s to near 60. South winds will be gusty over eastern Kansas.

A strong cold front will move through the state on Tuesday, bringing gusty winds and colder temperatures. Highs will range from the 20s over northwest Kansas to near 50 over south central Kansas.

Light snow will be possible during the day Tuesday over northwest Kansas. Light accumulations of a dusting to 2 inches are expected.

Additional snow flurries will be possible Tuesday evening and into the night across the rest of Kansas with little to no accumulation.

The colder weather will stick around on Wednesday with highs near 40 before warming into the 60s by Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming clear. Wind: NW/S 5-10. Low: 29

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 58

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Wind: SE/S 15-25; gusty. Low: 44

Tue: High: 51 Partly cloudy and breezy; a few flurries overnight.

Wed: High: 39 Low: 20 Sunny and colder.

Thu: High: 47 Low: 22 Mostly sunny. Windy.

Fri: High: 63 Low: 36 Mostly sunny, windy and milder.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 36 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 32 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATV crash in Marion County
Teen dies after ATV crash in Marion County
Kansas Highway Patrol
Wrong way driver crash kills one in Harvey County
police lights
One dead in Kellogg crash
KWCH Car Crash generic
3 killed in Marion County crash
Saturday Future Track
Rain headed to Kansas Saturday evening

Latest News

Drying out- breezy and chilly
Breezy, dry and chilly Sunday
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Rain ending tonight, dry and chilly Sunday
Rain moving in by afternoon
Chilly, rainy Saturday afternoon
Saturday Future Track
Rain headed to Kansas Saturday evening