Teen dies after ATV crash in Marion County

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 16-year-old died Saturday night in an ATV crash.

Just after 11 p.m., KHP said Seth Mader was driving an ATV on 170th Street about two miles southeast of Marion.

Officials said he failed to navigate a curve and crashed into a ditch.

The 16-year-old was from Hillsboro.

