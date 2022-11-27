Wrong way driver crash kills one in Harvey County
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has died, and another was injured on I-135 in Harvey County Sunday morning.
Kansas Highway Patrol said just after midnight, a Nissan driven by 45-year-old Jeremy Sagerty of Wichita was traveling north in the southbound lane. KHP said he collided with another vehicle driven by 50-year-old Christian Walker of California, traveling south.
Sagerty died from injuries from the crash.
Walker was taken to a Wichita Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
