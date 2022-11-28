2 killed in Oklahoma plane crash

ELLIS COUNTY, Okla. (KWCH) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol worked a deadly plane crash Monday morning.

The OHP said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at the Gage Airport just outside of Gage in Ellis County.

The crash involved a Cessna 170 and both occupants of the aircraft died in the crash, according to OHP.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be conducting an investigation into exactly what happened.

