2 killed in Oklahoma plane crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two people died Monday morning in a plane crash at the airport...
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two people died Monday morning in a plane crash at the airport just outside Gage in Ellis County, Okla.(Oklahoma Highway Patrol)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLIS COUNTY, Okla. (KWCH) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol worked a deadly plane crash Monday morning.

The OHP said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at the Gage Airport just outside of Gage in Ellis County.

The crash involved a Cessna 170 and both occupants of the aircraft died in the crash, according to OHP.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be conducting an investigation into exactly what happened.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

ATV crash in Marion County
Teen dies after ATV crash in Marion County
Kansas Highway Patrol
Wrong way driver crash kills one in Harvey County
police lights
One dead in Kellogg crash
A small plane got tangled in power lines after a crash in Montgomery Village, Maryland Sunday...
Crews rescue 2 from plane caught in power lines in Maryland
KWCH Car Crash generic
3 killed in Marion County crash

Latest News

Travelers return home after Thanksgiving holiday.
Thanksgiving weekend travel in the ICT
After celebrating Thanksgiving, many travelers are returning back home.
Kansas Holiday Travel 11/27
Final game result of Sunflower Showdown
No. 15 K-State pounds Kansas 47-27 to earn Big 12 title shot
ATV crash in Marion County
Teen dies after ATV crash in Marion County