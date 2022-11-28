Dog dies in house fire near Hutchinson

The Hutchinson Fire Department said a dog was found "unsavable" by units who fought are fire at...
The Hutchinson Fire Department said a dog was found "unsavable" by units who fought are fire at home in the 900 block of N. Obee Road on Monday morning.(Hutchinson Fire Department/Twitter)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Fire Department said a dog died Monday in a house fire east of town.

Units from Hutchinson and Buhler were dispatched to 910 E. Obee Road around 6:10 a.m. They arrived to find heavy fire coming from the roof of a home. Crews fought the fire from outside the house until they had enough water on the scene to go inside. Once inside, they were able to quickly get the fire under control.

Crews remained on the scene while they investigated the fire’s cause.

No people were hurt in the fire, but the fire department said one dog was found “unsavable.”

