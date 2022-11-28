Lansing Correctional Facility inmate dies, investigation underway

George Dobbs.
George Dobbs.(KASPER)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Corrections and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating a prison death.

The Kansas State Penitentiary stated 53-year-old George Dobbs died Saturday night. He had been under observation inside the infirmary at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Officials indicated Dobbs was pronounced dead by medical staff despite life-saving measures given to him.

The inmate death being investigated by KDOC and KBI is standard protocol.

Dobbs had been serving an 89-month sentence based on convictions in Leavenworth County, Kansas of distribution of heroin or meth, KDOC stated.

