Little snow for some; much colder for all

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fast moving front coming through Kansas on Tuesday will lead to falling temperatures and some light snow for parts of the state. Northwest Kansas will have the best chance of light accumulations (under 2 inches), but much of what falls will be blowing in strong north winds. Some of the roads will have a few slick spots, so use caution if traveling in that area Tuesday morning or early afternoon.

Temperatures will be steady or falling, and by mid-afternoon, much of the state will be in the 20s and 30s - but feeling colder with north winds gusting to around 35 mph.

Bitter wind chills are likely Wednesday morning with several areas in the single digits and teens. Skies will be sunny on Wednesday with much less wind. Highs will be near 40.

It should warm up later in the week, but it will also be quite windy for Thursday and Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Turning cloudy and breezy. Falling temps (3PM: 38). Wind: W/NW 15-25; gusty.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming clear. Wind: NW 10-20. Low: 20.

Wed: High: 41 Sunny.

Thu: High: 50 Low: 22 Mostly sunny; windy.

Fri: High: 66 Low: 36 Mostly sunny and windy.

Sat: High: 47 Low: 32 Turning partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 49 Low: 34 Scattered showers in the morning, otherwise cloudy.

Mon: High: 55 Low: 39 Mostly cloudy; breezy. Overnight showers.

