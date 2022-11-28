Man dies from injuries suffered in 3-vehicle crash

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating an accident that killed 70-year-old John Gregory.

Around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, officers were dispatched to an injury accident in the 12500 block of West 21st. Officers arrived on the scene and found three vehicles involved. Gregory was taken to the hospital and died a few days later.

The investigation revealed that a white 2019 Toyota Corolla driven by a 24-year-old woman was stopped waiting to turn southbound onto Teal Brook when it was rear-ended by a blue 2005 Acura MDX driven by a 38-year-old woman causing the Corolla to move into oncoming traffic when a silver 2007 Toyota Tacoma driven by Gregory collided with the Corolla.

This is Wichita’s 36th fatality accident and there have been 39 fatalities this year.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

ATV crash in Marion County
Teen dies after ATV crash in Marion County
Kansas Highway Patrol
Wrong way driver crash kills one in Harvey County
Wichita police identified a man killed in a crash on Kellogg at Washington on the night of Nov....
Wichita police identify man killed in crash on Kellogg
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two people died Monday morning in a plane crash at the airport...
2 killed in Oklahoma plane crash
A small plane got tangled in power lines after a crash in Montgomery Village, Maryland Sunday...
Crews rescue 2 from plane caught in power lines in Maryland

Latest News

KWCH Car Crash generic
3 killed in Marion County crash
There were no serious injuries in a Nov. 23 crash on I-135 in which a van's driver lost control...
Caught on camera: Van overturns on I-135, no one seriously hurt
Motorcycle generic
1 killed in Rice County motorcycle crash
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said a man was critically injured Monday night after a...
Vehicle hits, critically injures pedestrian in south Wichita