Man dies from injuries suffered in 3-vehicle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating an accident that killed 70-year-old John Gregory.

Around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, officers were dispatched to an injury accident in the 12500 block of West 21st. Officers arrived on the scene and found three vehicles involved. Gregory was taken to the hospital and died a few days later.

The investigation revealed that a white 2019 Toyota Corolla driven by a 24-year-old woman was stopped waiting to turn southbound onto Teal Brook when it was rear-ended by a blue 2005 Acura MDX driven by a 38-year-old woman causing the Corolla to move into oncoming traffic when a silver 2007 Toyota Tacoma driven by Gregory collided with the Corolla.

This is Wichita’s 36th fatality accident and there have been 39 fatalities this year.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com