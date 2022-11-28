Mild Monday temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a clear and cold but otherwise quiet start to our Monday. Wake-up temperatures in the middle to upper 20s will climb into the upper 50s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

The wind is back today, and it will grow even stronger on Tuesday. South winds between 15-25 mph this afternoon with gusts to 30 will increase to 15-30 mph tomorrow with gusts to 40.

An Arctic cold front will sweep across Kansas tomorrow bringing much colder temperatures back to the state. Highs in the 40s and 50s will tumble into the 20s and 30s and the wind will make matters worse sending feels like temperatures into the single digits and teens.

Some light snow showers and flurries are possible with and behind the front into Tuesday afternoon into the night, but little or no accumulation is expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 58.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 44.

Tomorrow: Windy with falling temps; few flurries late. Wind: SW/NW 15-30; gusty. High: 49.

Wed: Low: 20. Low: 39. Becoming sunny and colder.

Thu: Low: 21. High: 51. Mostly sunny and windy.

Fri: Low: 36. High: 63. Mostly sunny, breezy, and mild.

Sat: Low: 32. High: 47. Partly cloudy, cooler.

Sun: Low: 37. High: 49. Mostly cloudy; chance of rain.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com