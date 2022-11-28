Salina man killed in workplace accident

ambulance
ambulance(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Saline County Sheriff’s Office said a man died in an on-the-job accident last week.

The sheriff’s office said around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, emergency crews responded to Crestwood, Incorporated. A worker at the cabinetry business had gotten trapped under a 1,800 pound load of wood.

The man, identified as 27-year-old Nathaniel Goben, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The sheriff’s office said its investigation is complete.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

ATV crash in Marion County
Teen dies after ATV crash in Marion County
Kansas Highway Patrol
Wrong way driver crash kills one in Harvey County
Wichita police identified a man killed in a crash on Kellogg at Washington on the night of Nov....
Wichita police identify man killed in crash on Kellogg
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two people died Monday morning in a plane crash at the airport...
2 killed in Oklahoma plane crash
A small plane got tangled in power lines after a crash in Montgomery Village, Maryland Sunday...
2 rescued after plane hits transmission tower in Maryland

Latest News

In Wichita, Reflections Recovery Center, an addiction treatment facility for teens, will have...
Addiction treatment center addresses impact of fentanyl crisis on teens
FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
Scammers look to take advantage of generosity on ‘Giving Tuesday’
KWCH Car Crash generic
Man dies from injuries suffered in 3-vehicle crash
The Hutchinson Fire Department said a dog was found "unsavable" by units who fought are fire at...
Dog dies in house fire near Hutchinson