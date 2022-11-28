Scammers look to take advantage of generosity on ‘Giving Tuesday’

FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On a day on which charities ask for a little extra help ahead of the holidays, there comes a warning to make sure your generosity makes a difference where intended.

Giving Tuesday, an annual day for giving beyond what’s typical throughout the year, is set for Nov. 29. That time for making a positive difference is also a time when scammers may be looking to take advantage of you.

Before you give, there are some red flags to watch out for to make sure your donation is going where it’s supposed to go. If you’re asked to send money to a charity through a gift card or wire transfer, that’s one sign that the “charity” you think you’re helping is a scammer in disguise.

You should also watch out for impostor websites and social media profiles. If you’re trying to determine if the website or profile that you’re viewing legitimately represents a charitable cause, misspelled words or names are other red flags to look out for.

If you’re asked to donate, ask for the name, address and phone number of the charitable cause making the request.

“Your instinct is always the best resource, so if you feel like something is wrong, definitely reach out to somebody you trust or the charity that’s asking you for proceeds to go to them,” said Jozabeth Garcia, representing the Meritrust Credit Union fraud team.

To learn more about charitable organizations that may be asking for your money, you can consult www.give.org or www.charitynavigator.org.

