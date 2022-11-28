Thanksgiving weekend travel in the ICT

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Travelers from all over the country visited the Sunflower State this holiday weekend to spend quality time with their loved ones.

“It was great to get away from the Pacific northwest for a little bit,” Anthony Lewis, from Seattle, Washington said.

“It was great,” said Jeffrey Wiliams, from Dallas, Texas said. “Got to see some friends, got to see family and ate at Spangles which is my favorite place to eat when I come back.”

Wichita’s Eisenhower airport was active Sunday with many travelers returning back to their homes after Thanksgiving weekend.

Sunday many were checking in for their flights departing from Wichita while others were coming home. However, it wasn’t smooth for some travelers. Many faced delays this holiday weekend.

“I have a delayed flight, but outside of that everything has been cool, but I think it’s because of the rain,” said Lewis.

But even with the travel issues, many say the quality time spent with family makes any delayed or cancelled flight worth it.

“Nothing like family holidays,” Wiliams said.

“I’m kind of away in Seattle by myself so the holidays is really the only time I get to see them right now,” Lewis said.

