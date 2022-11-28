Thanksgiving weekend travel in the ICT

With the holiday weekend wrapping up, many travelers are returning back home after celebrating Thanksgiving.
By Joe Baker and KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Travelers from all over the country visited the Sunflower State this holiday weekend to spend quality time with their loved ones.

“It was great to get away from the Pacific northwest for a little bit,” Anthony Lewis, from Seattle, Washington said.

“It was great,” said Jeffrey Wiliams, from Dallas, Texas said. “Got to see some friends, got to see family and ate at Spangles which is my favorite place to eat when I come back.”

Wichita’s Eisenhower airport was active Sunday with many travelers returning back to their homes after Thanksgiving weekend.

Sunday many were checking in for their flights departing from Wichita while others were coming home. However, it wasn’t smooth for some travelers. Many faced delays this holiday weekend.

“I have a delayed flight, but outside of that everything has been cool, but I think it’s because of the rain,” said Lewis.

But even with the travel issues, many say the quality time spent with family makes any delayed or cancelled flight worth it.

“Nothing like family holidays,” Wiliams said.

“I’m kind of away in Seattle by myself so the holidays is really the only time I get to see them right now,” Lewis said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

ATV crash in Marion County
Teen dies after ATV crash in Marion County
Kansas Highway Patrol
Wrong way driver crash kills one in Harvey County
police lights
One dead in Kellogg crash
KWCH Car Crash generic
3 killed in Marion County crash
Saturday Future Track
Rain headed to Kansas Saturday evening

Latest News

After celebrating Thanksgiving, many travelers are returning back home.
Kansas Holiday Travel 11/27
Final game result of Sunflower Showdown
No. 15 K-State pounds Kansas 47-27 to earn Big 12 title shot
ATV crash in Marion County
Teen dies after ATV crash in Marion County
Kansas Highway Patrol
Wrong way driver crash kills one in Harvey County