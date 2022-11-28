Topgolf opens Friday in Wichita

Beginning Dec. 2, the Wichita community can come play around at Topgolf’s newest venue, where 52 hitting bays, a 9-hole miniature golf course, a full-service restaurant and bar, and more await.(PRNewswire)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Topgolf will open in east Wichita on Friday.

The entertainment venue will feature two levels and have 52 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays. It’s the second Topgolf location in the state of Kansas.

Topgolf Wichita is located off K-96 near the Greenwich Place Shopping Center at 2796 N Greenwich.

The company said it expects to add 200 jobs to the area.

