Where’s Shane? Preparing for Salina’s Christmas Festival & Parade of Lights

She was out with Shannon's Stars Twirling Club getting ready for the event. He learned about some of their upcoming international opportunities.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The countdown to Christmas is on and holiday activities are ramping up! This morning, we’re out in Salina to get a sneak peek at their Christmas Festival and Parade of Lights! This event will feature a tree lighting, parade, and more! This event is happening in downtown Salina, on Nov.19. It all starts at 6 p.m.

