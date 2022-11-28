Wichita police investigate 2 deadly fentanyl overdoses

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating two fentanyl overdose deaths that happened Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to an overdose call around 8:30 a.m. in the 2900 hundred block of South Washington. They arrived to find the bodies of 20-year-old Stevie Metts (a woman) and a 35-year-old man, both of Wichita, in an unhoused encampment. Both were unresponsive and unconscious. Both were taken to the hospital in grave condition, police said.

“The investigation is still in its preliminary stages, however, we believe this to be a case of fentanyl poisoning,” said the Wichita Police Department in a release. “The Wichita Police Department wants to continue reminding the community to only take prescription pills given to you by a Doctor.”

If you know anything about the case, you’re asked call investigators at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.

