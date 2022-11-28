Wichita police investigate 2 deadly fentanyl overdoses

Fentanyl is extremely deadly, with a relatively tiny amount needed to cause a fatal overdose.
Fentanyl is extremely deadly, with a relatively tiny amount needed to cause a fatal overdose.(USCBP | USCBP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating two fentanyl overdose deaths that happened Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to an overdose call around 8:30 a.m. in the 2900 hundred block of South Washington. They arrived to find the bodies of 20-year-old Stevie Metts (a woman) and a 35-year-old man, both of Wichita, in an unhoused encampment. Both were unresponsive and unconscious. Both were taken to the hospital in grave condition, police said.

“The investigation is still in its preliminary stages, however, we believe this to be a case of fentanyl poisoning,” said the Wichita Police Department in a release. “The Wichita Police Department wants to continue reminding the community to only take prescription pills given to you by a Doctor.”

If you know anything about the case, you’re asked call investigators at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

ATV crash in Marion County
Teen dies after ATV crash in Marion County
Kansas Highway Patrol
Wrong way driver crash kills one in Harvey County
Wichita police identified a man killed in a crash on Kellogg at Washington on the night of Nov....
Wichita police identify man killed in crash on Kellogg
A small plane got tangled in power lines after a crash in Montgomery Village, Maryland Sunday...
Crews rescue 2 from plane caught in power lines in Maryland
KWCH Car Crash generic
3 killed in Marion County crash

Latest News

Shane with baton
Where’s Shane? Preparing for Salina’s Christmas Festival & Parade of Lights
Shane with baton
Where's Shane? In Salina for the Christmas Festival and Parade of Lights
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two people died Monday morning in a plane crash at the airport...
2 killed in Oklahoma plane crash
Travelers return home after Thanksgiving holiday.
Thanksgiving weekend travel in the ICT