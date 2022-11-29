Bident nominates Missouri attorney to be U.S. Attorney in Kansas

FILE - Kate Brubacher, right, assistant prosecuting attorney for Jackson County Prosecutor's...
FILE - Kate Brubacher, right, assistant prosecuting attorney for Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, argues a point during a hearing Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Jackson County Circuit Court in Kansas City, Mo., on behalf of Kevin Strickland. The hearing was held Monday on a request from the Missouri attorney general’s office to have every Jackson County judge banned from hearing any more of the wrongful conviction case of Strickland. Strickland has served more than 40 years in prison for a 1979 triple murder in Kansas City that prosecutors said he did not commit. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP, Pool)(Pool Photo/Tammy Ljungblad | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden is nominating a former Jackson County, Missouri, assistant prosecutor to be the next U.S. Attorney for Kansas.

The White House announced Tuesday that Kate Brubacher, a native of Kansas, is the nominee to replace Duston Slinkard, who has been acting U.S. Attorney for Kansas since January 2021.

Brubacher was an assistant prosecuting attorney in Jackson County from 2016 to August 2022. During her tenure, she was on a team that successfully fought for the release of Kevin Strickland, a Kansas City man who spent more than 40 years in prison for a triple murder he did not commit.

The U.S. Senate must confirm her nomination.

