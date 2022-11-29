Multiple cases of bird flu reported in Finney County

The Garden City Police Department said it was notified by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and...
The Garden City Police Department said it was notified by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks that there are multiple cases of avian flu in Finney County and the surrounding counties.(KY3)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - There are multiple cases of avian influenza (“bird flu”) circulating in Finney County and surrounding counties, the Garden City Police Department reported on Tuesday.

GCPD said it had been notified by the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks (KDWP)

“Citizens are advised that if you see a dead bird or other wildlife where cause of death is unclear, please do not touch or move it as this virus is contagious, and do not let children or other pets go near. Contact the Garden City Police Department - Animal Control Officers have protocol and training and will confer with KDWP personnel on all calls concerning this matter,” said the police department.

GPCD said it’s “absolutely necessary to touch or remove a dead bird,” the KDWP recommends wearing double gloves and a mask. You should also double bag the bird before placing it in the garbage, and sanitize it when done.

