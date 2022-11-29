Dip in Wichita gas prices brings some relief as costs elsewhere still up

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the first time in nearly a year, average gas prices are below $3 per gallon. AAA (Triple-A) reports the Kansas average is $3.12 per gallon, the lowest average in months and well below the national average of $3.52.

The drop in prices at the pump in Wichita comes at a welcome time with Christmas less than a month away.

“I’m very happy about that,” said Wichita driver Sam Brungardt who took notice of the below-$3 dip about a week ago.

AAA reports in Sedgwick County, regular, unleaded gasoline is averaging $2.97 per gallon.

“Current trends are lower demand for gas right now, low oil prices. And that’s translating to these lower prices that we’re seeing at the pumps,” AAA Spokesperson Shawn Steward said.

But not all energy prices are seeing the same steep downward trend as unleaded gasoline.

“Little reprieve right now. It’s probably the lowest it’s going to be for a little while,” said Wichita State University Economic Development and Business Research Director Jeremy Hill. “Then on the transportation side, for the diesel side, it’ll probably clear up a little bit more when we get into this next year. However, it also depends on how hard our winter is. That usually affects some of the energy costs as well.”

Drives filling up for now remain glad for the welcome drop from Wichita’s high average of $4.59 in June.

“It’s better to have the gas prices lower ‘cause you’re spending so much more money on everything else,” Wichita driver Joel Guerrero said.

Those who are tracking the costs of all goods remain cautious on predicting inflation.

“Unfortunately, when you go to the store, I don’t think those prices are going to come down tomorrow, or really this next month,” Hill said. “But we’re going to get slow-release pressure from a lot of this inflation as we move into the middle of next year. So, right now, we’re having inflating still around 8%. Hopefully it’ll be around 4 to 6% next year.”

Steward said if there are any interruptions in the supply of crude oil and gasoline, that, too could change prices.

