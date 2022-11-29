GALLERY: Kansans capture cold front rolling in

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much of Kansas saw its high temperature before sunrise on Tuesday. Temperatures began to fall as a cold front moved across the state.

Kansans captured a visual of the cold weather as it rolled in, a line of thick heavy clouds across the horizon. The weather brought snow to some parts of northwest Kansas but it stayed dry across the rest of the state.

Storm Team 12 says the cold won’t stick around for long with a warm-up coming by Friday. Parts of northwest Kansas could see the biggest temperature swing with highs at nearly 70s then another cooldown in the 40s and 50s by the weekend.

