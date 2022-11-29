Helping Hand: Hope CDC creates special opportunities for Wichita families

Members of Wichita nonprofit HOPE Community Development Corporation break ground a new a home...
By Felicia Rolfe and KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -A local community development corporation gives families opportunities for Wichita families to become first-time home buyers. HOPE CDC, a new nonprofit organization in Wichita, specifically is helping to build homes for low-to-moderate-income families.

The group held a groundbreaking for its first home, with 15 more lots waiting for more families to call home.

“We’re not just building the home, we’re educating them as we do it,” HOPE CDC Executive Director Pastor Kevass Harding explained.

In recognition of the organization’s effort to give back, DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers and KWCH gave HOPE CDC a Helping Hand.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

