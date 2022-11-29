KHP works 3 fatal crashes, makes more DUI arrests over Thanksgiving weekend

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers worked three fatal crashes, one of which was classified as a DUI, and made more DUI arrests than in previous years over the Thanksgiving weekend.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the Kansas Highway Patrol says it released its Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement totals. The reporting period ran from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

KHP noted that Troopers worked three fatal crashes which happened in both Marion and Harvey counties over the holiday weekend.

Fatal Thanksgiving weekend crashes
Wrong-way driver on Kansas interstate dies in head-on collision

A man headed the wrong way on a Kansas interstate early Sunday morning has been pronounced dead after a head-on collision.

Kansas teen pronounced dead following ATV accident

A 16-year-old boy from Kansas has been pronounced dead after an ATV accident near Marion.

3 killed, 2 hospitalized in Kansas highway crash

Three people were killed Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Marion County.

Troopers also indicated that they made more DUI arrests in 2022 than in either 2020 or 2021. The same is true of adult seatbelt tickets and motorist assists.

Other totals are as follows:

Enforcement/Crash Data202020212022
DUI Arrests171529
Speed Citations1,0191,4301,087
Speed Warnings9341,012937
Safety Belt - Adult Citations8010388
Safety Belt - Adult Warnings8912
Safety Belt - Teen Citations282
Safety Belt - Teen Warnings010
Child Restraint - Citations171513
Motorist Assists801816931
Fatal DUI Related Crashes001
DUI Related Fatalities001
Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes112
Non-DUI Related Fatalities114

