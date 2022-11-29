Low wind chills early Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Low wind chills will be quite common Wednesday morning with northwest winds starting to go down, but still enough of it to make it feel colder. Skies will be clear and much of the state will be in the teens and 20s.

It will be mainly sunny midweek with highs in the low 40s for Wednesday afternoon. The winds will have finally calmed down with high pressure nearby.

Strong south winds kick in for Thursday and Friday. That will set the stage for a big jump in temperatures for Friday. Several areas in Kansas could see highs in the low to mid 70s. However, a strong cold front is coming Saturday night (with no rain), but it does cool things off for the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming clear; decreasing winds. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 20.

Tomorrow: Sunny but chilly. Wind: NW/S 5-10. High: 43.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 24.

Thu: High: 52 Mostly sunny; windy.

Fri: High: 67 Low: 39 Mostly sunny; windy.

Sat: High: 45 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 54 Low: 31 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 60 Low: 43 Decreasing clouds; scattered overnight showers.

Tue: High: 40 Low: 29 Becoming mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.