No. 9 Kansas routs Texas Southern 87-55 for bounce-back win

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson puts up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson puts up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern Utah Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Jalen Wilson hit five 3-pointers and scored 22 points, MJ Rice added 19 and No. 9 Kansas beat Texas Southern 87-55 on Monday night. Grady Dick had 15 points, Josef Yesufu 14 and KJ Adams 10 for the Jayhawks, who bounced back from a loss to Tennessee at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Davon Barnes had 22 points and Zytarious Mortle scored 11 to lead the Tigers, whose brutal nonconference schedule has taken them to Texas Tech, Houston and Auburn already this season. Up next for the Jayhawks is a game against Seton Hall in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

ATV crash in Marion County
Teen dies after ATV crash in Marion County
Kansas Highway Patrol
Wrong way driver crash kills one in Harvey County
Wichita police identified a man killed in a crash on Kellogg at Washington on the night of Nov....
Wichita police identify man killed in crash on Kellogg
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two people died Monday morning in a plane crash at the airport...
2 killed in Oklahoma plane crash
A small plane got tangled in power lines after a crash in Montgomery Village, Maryland Sunday...
2 rescued after plane hits transmission tower in Maryland

Latest News

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s loss to Texas A&M and looked ahead to...
Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss against Texas A&M; previews SEC championship
Final game result of Sunflower Showdown
No. 15 K-State pounds Kansas 47-27 to earn Big 12 title shot
Kansas head coach Bill Self talks to guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. (0) during the first half of an...
No. 22 Tennessee beats No. 3 Kansas 64-50 for Atlantis title
Iowa State guard Caleb Grill (2) and guard Jaren Holmes celebrate after defeating North...
Maize’s Caleb Grill, Iowa State topple No. 1 North Carolina