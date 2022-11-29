One hospitalized after possible explosion at Thermal Ceramics

Emporia Fire crews respond to a possible explosion at Thermal Ceramics on Nov. 28, 2022.
Emporia Fire crews respond to a possible explosion at Thermal Ceramics on Nov. 28, 2022.(KVOE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was hospitalized after a possible explosion at Emporia’s Thermal Ceramics overnight.

KVOE reports that around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, Emporia Fire crews were called to 221 Weaver St., the address of Thermal Ceramics, with reports of a fire.

Crews arrived to find no visible fire coming from the building. Inside, they found a fire in the compressor room, and it was quickly extinguished. However, it had already caused significant damage to that part of the building. One wall in the room was bowed out enough to allow those inside see outside.

Officials said that one person was taken to Newman Regional Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues Tuesday morning and crews have said that there is at least some indication that an explosion happened inside the business.

According to KVOE, this is the fourth fire EFD has been called to at Thermal Ceramics in the past few months. A handful of small fires were reported on July 15 after items in the fiberglass vat sparked a flame. On Oct. 4, crews responded after a manufacturing malfunction led to a wheel catching fire. Lastly, on July 30, crews also responded to a dumpster fire call, however, there was no sign of an actual fire with that incident.

