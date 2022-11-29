Snow chances for some, bitter cold for all

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front is tracking through Kansas today bringing falling temperatures and some light snow for parts of the state. Northwest Kansas will have the best chance of light accumulations (Trace to 2 inches), but much of what falls will be blowing in strong north winds. Some of the roads will have a few slick spots, so use caution if traveling in that area.

Temperatures with this front are the bigger story and will be falling, and by mid-afternoon, much of the state will be in the 20s and 30s - but feeling colder with north winds gusting to around 35 mph. Feels like temperatures will fall into the teens and low 20s this afternoon. You will need the heavy winter coats!

Bitter wind chills are likely once again tomorrow morning with several areas in the single digits and teens. Skies will be sunny on Wednesday with much less wind. Highs will be in the 30s and low 40s.

It should warm up later in the week, but it will also be quite windy for Thursday and Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Turning cloudy and breezy. Afternoon flurries possible. Falling temps (3PM: 35). Wind: W/NW 15-25; gusty.

Tonight: Becoming clear. Wind: NW 10-20. Low: 20.

Wed: High: 41 Low: 22 Sunny.

Thu: High: 52 Low: 37 Mostly sunny; windy.

Fri: High: 67 Low: 32 Mostly sunny and windy.

Sat: High: 47 Low: 34 Turning partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 49 Low: 43 Scattered showers in the morning, otherwise cloudy.

Mon: High: 58 Low: 27 Mostly cloudy; breezy. Overnight showers.

