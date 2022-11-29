Sumner County family picking up pieces after losing dream home to fire

CONWAY SPRINGS, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sumner County family continues to pick up the pieces after losing their home to a Nov. 13 fire. In doing so, they have help from their community, but have a long road ahead.

Two weeks ago, the Mock family in Conway Springs escaped a fire in their home with only their dogs and their clothes on their backs. By the time fire crews arrived, they could only contain the blaze. The fire destroyed the structure, described as the family’s “dream home in the country,”

The outpouring of support that’s followed includes everything from clothes to places to sleep and even cars so the family can take their children to school.

“You never think of when you get down to just the basics, how many people will come and help you,” Jeremy Mock said. “It’s been unbelievable. I can’t say ‘thank you’ enough to the people that have helped us so far.”

There isn’t much left to salvage from the family’s home, but on Tuesday, Jeremy Mock’s mission was to find his wife’s wedding ring. As of Tuesday evening, that search continued.

Moving forward, the family’s plan is to demolish what remains of their home and get to work on building a new dream home on their property.

Those wishing to help the Mocks in their continued recovery effort can contribute to a GoFundMe page created for them.

