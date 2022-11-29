Week of Nov. 28: Job of the Day

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on jobs featuring employers hiring veterans.

MONDAY: Case Manager, Military Employment Strategy | Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas | Wichita | $18.72-$21.63 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12301767 | Qualifications: • Must be a Veteran or Military-Connected Individual • Strong knowledge of Military and Workforce Services • Baccalaureate Degree | Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas has two additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

TUESDAY: Form/Rough Carpenter-Commercial & Heavy Civil | Dondlinger Construction | Wichita | $16 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12309515 | Qualifications: • Some High School or less • Driver License • Have good working knowledge of OSHA regulations • Cut materials with hand and power tools • 1+ year of Facility Management experience | Dondlinger Construction has 18 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

WEDNESDAY: Electrician I | City of Wichita | Wichita | $25.03-$35.36 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12318702 | Qualifications: • Five years of experience and training in maintenance and installation • A City of Wichita approved and registered journeyman electrician certificate is required • Drug screening, KBI background, and criminal record check • Senior: Minimum of 4 years of experience required | City of Wichita has 32 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

THURSDAY: Project Manager | RedGuard | Emporia | $80,209-$120,313 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12032741 | Qualifications: • Bachelor’s degree from four-year college or university; or five plus years related experience and/or training • Valid Driver’s License • Ability to obtain the following: Passport, TWIC Card, DISA Card | RedGuard has four additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

FRIDAY: A&P Mechanic (Various Shifts) | Textron | Wichita | $24 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12290668 | Qualifications: • Must possess an A&P License • Requires High School or equivalent • Must have at least 1 year minimum experience and exposure to mechanical repair of vehicles | Textron has 327 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

