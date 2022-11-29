Winner of $92M jackpot in NE Kansas still unclaimed

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The owner of a big-time winning ticket sold in Kansas for the Nov. 19 Powerball drawing has yet to step forward. The Kansas Lottery said the winner has 365 days from the date of the drawing to claim the $92 million jackpot.

The winning numbers in the Nov. 19 drawing were 7-28-62-63-64 with a Powerball of 10. The winning ticket was sold in northeast Kansas, a region that includes Marshall, Nemeha, Brown, Doniphan, Riley, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Atchison, Geary, Wabaunsee, Shawnee, Jefferson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Johnson, Osage, Douglas, Franklin, Miami, Morris, and the northern half of Lyon counties.

