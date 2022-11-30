Black smoke linked to training at Wichita Eisenhower Airport

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You may see smoke coming from west Wichita Wednesday morning, but the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport said don’t be alarmed.

“Airport Police and Fire are conducting live training fires this morning. So if you see black smoke coming from the airport there is no need to worry it is just us working hard to protect you,” said Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT) Police and Fire Chief Roger Xander in a tweet.

Airport Police & Fire will be conducting live fire training on the south end of the airport this morning. No need for alarm. — Wichita Airport ICT (@FlyICT) November 30, 2022

