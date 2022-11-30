Black smoke linked to training at Wichita Eisenhower Airport

Crews were training Wednesday morning at the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport.
Crews were training Wednesday morning at the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You may see smoke coming from west Wichita Wednesday morning, but the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport said don’t be alarmed.

“Airport Police and Fire are conducting live training fires this morning. So if you see black smoke coming from the airport there is no need to worry it is just us working hard to protect you,” said Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT) Police and Fire Chief Roger Xander in a tweet.

