WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters were called to a house fire in the 3700 block of S. Hoover Court on Wednesday.

They arrived to find some and flames coming from the home.

Crews were able to put out the fire. One person on the scene refused treatment for minor injuries.

