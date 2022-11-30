Drug and alcohol deaths increasing among US adults 65 and older, CDC says

Drug and alcohol deaths are increasing among adults 65 and older in the US, CDC data shows.
Drug and alcohol deaths are increasing among adults 65 and older in the US, CDC data shows.(weisspaarz.com via MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Deadly drug misuse and alcohol abuse appear to be on the rise among older Americans, according to two new reports released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Death rates from drug overdoses among adults 65 and older have more than tripled in the past two decades, increasing more among men than women between 2000 and 2020.

The data also showed some racial differences, suggesting that alcohol-induced death rates in adults 65 and older were highest for American Indian or Alaska Native adults, followed by Hispanic, white, Black and Asian adults. Non-Hispanic Black men 65 and older had higher drug overdose death rates than white and Hispanic men, while white women 75 and older had the highest rate of death from drug overdoses.

Researchers didn’t analyze what factors could be driving the increases, but say it is not unreasonable to think that the forces affecting younger people also affect people 65 and older.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QB Patrick Mahomes shared a picture of Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III on Twitter.
Chiefs quarterback, wife announce arrival of Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III
The Eagles.
The Eagles - and me - at 50
The Mock family lost their home near Conway Springs to a Nov. 13 fire.
Sumner County family picking up pieces after losing dream home to fire
Kansas Lottery
Winner of $92M jackpot in NE Kansas still unclaimed
Light snow will fall in northwest Kansas.
Little snow for some; much colder for all

Latest News

The Music Theatre of Wichita is holding its first holiday show in 2022.
Music Theatre of Wichita's first holiday show
The founder and leader of the Oath Keepers -- and one of his top associates -- were found...
Oath Keepers founder found guilty of sedition
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York is set to be elected Wednesday as the new leader of the House...
Next generation: Hakeem Jeffries set to lead House Democrats
La Jolla Country Day high school point guard Jada Williams, center, drives to the basket during...
Changes let high school athletes bank big endorsement bucks