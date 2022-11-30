Garden City Fire Department warns of dangers of heating lamps

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Fire Department says it has responded to two structure fires involving the use of heating lamps within the past few weeks. The department offers these warnings for use of heating lamps and tips for preventing fires:

  • Do not place the heat lamp near combustible materials such as straw, hay, or grass.
  • Make sure that the heat lamp is secured and not capable of falling.
  • If using an extension cord, make sure the cord is plugged into its own outlet, preferably a GFCI outlet to protect from the elements and not on a power strip.
  • Do not wrap extension cords around items or place them under rugs. This creates friction within the cord itself and can cause failure of the cord.
  • Make sure your heat lamp is UL-rated (Underwriters Laboratory) by looking for the UL tag and rating.

Those with questions can contact Garden City fire marshal Gene Robertson at 620-276-1140.

