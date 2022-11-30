Garden City police warn of rising ‘bird flu’ cases in area

Bird flu graphic.
Bird flu graphic.(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:58 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) on Tuesday. issued an urgent message concerning cases of avian influenza, or “bird flu.”

On the GCPD’s Facebook page, Garden City police said the department received notification from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) of multiple cases of bird flu circulating in Finney County and surrounding counties.

Police advise anyone in the area who might see a dead bird where the cause of death is unclear not to touch or move the animal. With the bird flu being contagious, police said in such situations, you should call the GCPD from which animal control officers can help.

Anyone with an absolute need to touch or remove a dead bird should double up pairs of gloves, wear a mask, double bag the bird before placing it in the garbage and sanitize when done, the KDWP recommends.

