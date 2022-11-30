Hopes for healthy wheat crop begin to fade as drought persists

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - With a drought persisting across Kansas, farmers say the winter wheat crop could be in jeopardy if moisture levels don’t improve. Last weekend’s bout of rain was well-received, but the overall lack of moisture is still substantial.

On Ken Winter’s farm near Andale in Sedgwick County, winter wheat is trying to germinate, but the lack of rainfall is working against it. Winter has farmed for nearly four decades. He’s been through dry summers and short fall harvests due to drought, but he said this year is unprecedented.

“This was the first fall where I did not have adequate soil moisture to get wheat up, germinated and out of the ground,” he said.

Planting for winter wheat happened in October, timed around beneficial moisture. But planting later than usual means different results.

“The wheat is up, but it is short and small. It’s not as far along as what we’d like to see this time of year,” Winter said.

Much of Kansas remains in “severe” to even “exceptional” drought. A large swatch of southern counties are in the “exceptional” stage with Sedgwick County slightly better off in the “extreme” stage.

The latest rounds of rain did help to replenish some of what was depleted, Winter said.

“We do have adequate topsoil moisture to get us going for awhile,” he said. “It’s by no means we’re out of the woods yet in terms of the drought, but at least we have something.”

Farmers hope for more rain or snow in upcoming months and warmer weather in the short term to help the planted wheat get a strong start going into next year.

“It takes a long process of moisture to gradually work our way out of this,” Winter said. “We’re hopeful that we will get to that point later in the winter or this spring.”

