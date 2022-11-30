Inflation impacts how far donations go on ‘Giving Tuesday’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year, a day meant for giving back followed with “Giving Tuesday.”

The annual day for encouraging people to donate to nonprofits came as many organizations feel the impact of inflation. Even just a few dollars can add up quickly to help keep services going, but nonprofits also know giving can be more difficult this year, given the expenses many are facing.

The spotlight Giving Tuesday provides can greatly benefit organizations like United Way of the Plains and the services it provides for individuals and families in need.

With pressures from inflation being felt, United Way of the Plains President Pete Najera said Giving Tuesday has more importance.

“The need is higher than ever but the stress on the philanthropic base to give at a higher rate is difficult,” Najera said. “Just like in COVID when people were unemployed, they didn’t have the ability to give.”

That means nonprofits are also finding it more costly to operate.

“As we end our year, we’re looking at increases, especially in the population we serve, the clients we serve. So, everything helps,” Union Rescue Mission CEO Doug Nolte said.

Union Rescue Mission provides serves to people experiencing homelessness. Nolte said the organization sees the impact of people’s donations when providing meals, which, each month, cost nearly $20,000.

At the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center (WASAC), Giving Tuesday donations help to keep the organization’s services free to survivors.

“Finances should never come in the way of folks receiving really vital services after a sexual assault, receiving the support they need, the therapy they need,” said WASAC Director of Advocacy May Stolz.

Stolz said $20 covers the cab fare for a safe ride home, to $1,000 funding six weeks of support groups.

For nonprofits, seeing donors show up to keep them going also illustrates, even in challenging times, they have the community’s support.

“Donors who know us and continue to support our work, because we know that they’re making sacrifices in other areas of their lives. But it certainly means the world to us,” Stolz said.

This year’s Giving Tuesday raised about $2.7 billion in the U.S. This is also the time of year when philanthropic donations are at their highest.

