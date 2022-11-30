KU, K-State football combine to put 26 on All-Big 12 teams

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As Kansas State gears up for Saturday’s Big 12 title game and the University of Kansas begins preparations for the team’s first bowl appearance in more than a decade, a strong showing this fall in The Sunflower State has the schools combining to boast 26 players earning All-Big 12 recognition.

Kansas State, on its way to playing in a New Year’s Six Bowl for the first time in 10 years, has 17 players earning All-Big 12 honors. Leading the way is defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah, recognized as the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. The junior, expected to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft in April, was also recognized as the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year. Heading into the Big 12 title game against No. 3 TCU, Anudike-Uzomah leads the Wildcats with 7.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

On the other side of the ball for K-State, junior Cooper Beebe received recognition as the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Other first-team All-Big 12 performers for the Wildcats include sophomore fullback/tight end Ben Sinnott and senior defensive back Julius Brents.

Junior running back Deuce Vaughn, a preseason first-team All American, senior wide receiver Malik Knowles, senior kick returner/punt returner Phillip Brooks, junior defensive back Kobe Savage and senior punter Ty Zentner earned Big 12 second-team honors.

Defensive back Ekow Boye-Doe, running back DJ Giddens, offensive lineman Hayden Gillum, linebacker Daniel Green, defensive lineman Eli Huggins, offensive lineman K.T. Leveston, quarterback Adrian Martinez and linebacker Austin Moore earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors.

KU, bowl eligible for the first time since 2008, has nine All Big-12 representatives, led by sophomore defensive back Cobee Bryant on the all-conference first team. Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels, senior tight end Mason Fairchild, junior offensive lineman Mike Novitsky and junior defensive lineman Lonnie Phelps earned All Big-12 second-team honors. Offensive lineman Earl Bostick Jr., defensive back Kenny Logan Jr. running back Devin Neal and offensive lineman Dominick Puni were named All Big-12 honorable mention.

You can see the full list for All Big-12 teams here: https://big12sports.com/news/2022/11/30/2022-all-big-12-football-awards-announced.aspx.

Kansas State, ranked 10th in the College Football Playoff rankings, sit at 9-3 overall heading into Saturday’s Big 12 Championship game against undefeated TCU. KU is 6-6, cooling off in the latter half of the season after a red-hot start had them nationally ranked for a few weeks. The turnaround for KU was good enough to lock in Head Coach Lance Leipold to a deal through the 2029 season.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com