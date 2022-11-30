Shockers lose late lead, fall to Missouri in OT

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Noah Carter scored 20 points, D’Moi Hodge added 19 and undefeated Missouri rallied late to force overtime and then never trailed in the extra period to beat Wichita State 88-84 for its eighth straight win.

The Shockers trailed by nine early in the second half before flipping the script with a 16-0 run. Wichita State led by as many as 10 in the second half and held onto a seven point lead late, but failed to convert at the free throw line, allowing the Tigers to stay in it. Missouri forced overtime and made shots down the stretch to escape with the Tigers’ first serious test of the season.

Carter had four points as Missouri scored the first six points of overtime, and his two-handed slam with 56.3 remaining gave the Tigers a five-point advantage. Wichita State pulled within three inside the final 20 seconds twice but didn’t get closer. Jaykwon Walton and Craig Porter Jr. each scored 14 points for Wichita State (4-3).

