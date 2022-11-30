Sunny but chilly today

Lighter winds and lower 40s this afternoon
what's next
what's next(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says sunshine returns today, and winds will be much lighter, but temperatures will remain colder than normal with highs in the lower 40s.

Stronger winds from the south will bring warmer weather back to Kansas tomorrow and Friday. Near normal highs in the lower 50s on Thursday will be replaced by spring-like warmth on Friday as temperatures top-out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Winds between 20-30 mph with gusts over 40 will create fire weather worries, especially on Friday across western Kansas. Less wind and more humidity will mute the concern over central and eastern parts of the state.

Another cold front will race across Kansas on Friday night. While rain and/or snow is not in the forecast, colder weekend temperatures are. However, highs in the middle to upper 40s are near normal early December.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny but chilly. Wind: NW/SE 5-10. High: 43.

Tonight: Clear, then a few clouds. Wind: SE/S 5-15. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Becoming sunny and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 52.

Fri: Low: 40. High: 67. Mostly sunny, windy, and mild.

Sat: Low: 30. High: 45. Partly cloudy, cooler.

Sun: Low: 31. High: 54. Decreasing clouds.

Mon: Low: 43. High: 60. Mostly cloudy, breezy; evening rain showers.

Tue: Low: 29. High: 40. Decreasing clouds, colder.

