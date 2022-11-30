Train, vehicle collide in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a train and another vehicle in north Wichita.

Traffic will be shut down in both directions on 21st Street between Broadway and Mosley for an undetermined amount of time.

Dispatchers did not know if anyone was hurt. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Due to separate accidents, please avoid 29th St N. at Broadway and 21st N. from I-135 to Broadway. Please, slow down and drive safely, Wichita! — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) November 30, 2022

