Train, vehicle collide in north Wichita

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:59 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a train and another vehicle in north Wichita.

Traffic will be shut down in both directions on 21st Street between Broadway and Mosley for an undetermined amount of time.

Dispatchers did not know if anyone was hurt. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

