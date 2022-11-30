Truck hits pole, fence in northeast Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police said a driver suffered a medical condition on Wednesday when his vehicle lost control and struck a light pole and fence.

It happened around 12:50 p.m. near 15th and Woodlawn.

Officers were called to a single-vehicle accident involving a down power line. They arrived on the scene and found that a Chevy Silverado had swerved hitting the light pole and fence.

The driver was evaluated on the scene. No one was seriously hurt.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com