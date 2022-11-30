Windy and a bit warmer Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that windy and warmer weather is on the way for the rest of the week.

It will be a cold start to the day Thursday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the 50s with gusty south winds and a sunny sky.

Even warmer weather is on the way Friday when highs will reach the 60s statewide. Some 70s will be possible over western Kansas. South and southwest winds will be gusty again. This will lead to high fire danger over western Kansas.

A strong cold front will move through the state Friday evening, bringing gusty north winds and falling temperatures. Behind the front, highs will return to the lower 40s on Saturday.

The front is expected to move through dry with little chance of any rain or snow through the next several days. There will be a close call on rain on Monday, but the latest indications are that most of the rain will stay just north and east of Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 26

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 51

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 39

Fri: High: 67 Mostly sunny, windy and warmer.

Sat: High: 41 Low: 25 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 51 Low: 30 Mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 55 Low: 34 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 42 Low: 29 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 47 Low: 23 Mostly sunny.

