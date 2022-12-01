2022 Holiday Happenings

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s that time of year to spread good tidings and holiday cheer. To help you celebrate, we have compiled a list of events happening in and around Wichita now through the end of the year.

LIGHT DISPLAYS

Now-Dec. 18 (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) - Watson’s Christmas Express, OJ Watson Park. There are two ways to celebrate. Choose to purchase your tickets early with a VIP Package or show up the day of and purchase General Admission at the park. Spots are limited! Have questions? Call Watson Park at (316) 529-9940 or visit http://wichita.gov/ParkandRec/WatsonPark/Pages/Train.aspx

Now-Dec. 28 (5:30-9 p.m.) - Lights at AbilityPoint. Drive through more than 1.5 million dazzling bulbs and festive displays along a 3/4-mile route through St. Paul Street, AbilityPoint and Independent Living Resource center property. Cost is $10 per car and $20 per bus or limo Sunday – Thursday. Entrance is at west Douglas and St. Paul Street. 100% of all proceeds directly benefit programs and services for individuals living with an intellectual and developmental disability in Kansas.

Now-Dec. 31 (5:30-9:30 p.m.) - Illuminations. Botanica, 701 Amidon, Wichita, KS. If light shows are on your list of things to do this winter, don’t forget to buy your ticket to the brightest place in Kansas! Botanica’s annual holiday light show, Illuminations, has been voted the Top 10 Best Light Show in the country and is the perfect way to create lasting memories and new traditions with friends and loved ones. Pre-purchase your tickets online at https://www.showclix.com/.../illuminations-at-botanica-2022. Walk-in tickets will not be available.

Now-Jan. 1 (6-9 p.m.) Safari of Lights 2022. Tanganyika Wildlife Park, 1000 S. Hawkins Lane, Goddard. Bring your family together this holiday season for our second annual Safari of Lights! Buy tickets online to enjoy the drive-thru holiday light display that is synchronized to your favorite holiday tunes. Hot cocoa and popcorn are also available for purchase, so you can make this an evening to remember!

HOLIDAY EVENTS

December 2, 2022

5-8 p.m. Victory in the Valley Christmas Open House. 3755 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS. Stop by and see Victory House beautifully decorated for Christmas. Enjoy Christmas music, cookies & cider. Get in the Christmas Spirit early!!

6-9 p.m. Victorian Christmas. Old Cowtown. Bundle up and step out into the cold to enjoy a warm cup of hot chocolate with family and friends. See what’s cooking at the farm, and enjoy a Victorian town ready for Christmas. Tickets are $8/person, kids 4 and under are FREE! Cowtown Members get in FREE!

December 3, 2022

10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Christmas in the Stable. Morning Grit Farm, 15499 SW 140th St., Rose Hill, KS. Cozy up as a family in a warm barn with the animals and enjoy a Christmas party focused on the nativity! 2 sessions: 10:00-11:30 or 1:00-2:30 Tickets: $12 for ages 1 and up. Under 1 is FREE. Tickets include a hot cocoa bar crafts, a festive petting zoo/photo opt, cookie decorating and family games. Dress in PJs or come in comfy clothes to enjoy some family time together. www.morninggritfarm.com/event-details/christmas-in-the-stable-2022-12-03-10-00

5:30-7:30 p.m. Holiday Celebration. Bel Aire City Hall, 7651 E. Central Park Ave, Bel Aire, KS. Enjoy Santa, treats, crafts & a Holiday Light Show. www.belaireks.gov.

December 4, 2022

5-8 p.m. Lights On The River Holiday Celebration. Wichita Boathouse, 515 S. Wichita, Wichita, KS. Food trucks, free wagon rides, s’mores, visit with Santa, and music. The finale will be a beautiful light display and release of the floating lights. Purchase (https://wichitacleanstreams.com/donate) and release a floating light on the river near the Wichita Boathouse. Proceeds from the floating lights go to Ark River water quality improvements.

December 8, 2022

5:30 p.m. Hometown Christmas. Andover Central Park, 1607 E. Central, Andover, KS. Bring the whole family out to enjoy the festivities in Central Park. The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with the arrival of Santa Claus and tree lighting. Don’t forget to bring new toys, canned goods and cash to benefit the local Caring and Sharing 501c program and the Andover Food Bank.

December 9, 2022

7-8:30 p.m. The Majesty of Christmas. Central Community Church, 6100 W. Maple, Wichita, KS. The Christmas music celebration returns to Wichita, featuring the Central Community Church’s 100-voice choir, orchestra, the full pageantry of the nativity story (live camels included!), and so much more. Come early for refreshments, family photo opportunities, and a pre-concert featuring the Aerotones Big Band starting at 6:00 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. The event will also be livestream at centralcommunity.church/watch.

December 10, 2022

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Christmas in the Park. Madison Avenue Central Park, 512 E. Madison, Derby, KS. Come enjoy the joyous holiday season at Madison Avenue Central Park! Get your photo taken with Santa, enjoy arts and crafts, listen to local musical talent, take a horse drawn carriage ride, and much more. New this year, carousel rides all day! Plus, enjoy holiday bounce houses, barrel train rides, and a toy train display inside The Venue.

5-7 p.m. Winter Wonderland. Naftzger Park, 601 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS. Holiday cheer will be in the air at Winter Wonderland! Visit Naftzger Park and take in the lights and decorations while listening to music and entertainment at the Evergy Pavilion. This event is free to the public. Wichita Park & Recreation is looking forward to spreading some holiday cheer with you!

7-8:30 p.m. The Majesty of Christmas. Central Community Church, 6100 W. Maple, Wichita, KS. The Christmas music celebration returns to Wichita, featuring the Central Community Church’s 100-voice choir, orchestra, the full pageantry of the nativity story (live camels included!), and so much more. Come early for refreshments, family photo opportunities, and a pre-concert featuring the Aerotones Big Band starting at 6:00 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. The event will also be livestreamed at centralcommunity.church/watch.

