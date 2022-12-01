AP source: College Football Playoff could expand to 12 teams in ‘24

The Rose Bowl logo is seen during a fly over before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game...
The Rose Bowl logo is seen during a fly over before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game between Utah and Ohio State Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. Flipping the current college football playoff from four-teams to a 12-teams for the final two years of the current television contract will give those in charge of the postseason a look at how it works before committing to anything long term. But, The Granddaddy of Them All wants the CFP management committee to assure game organizers that their game will continue to be played annually on New Year's Day. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:23 PM CST
IRVING, Texas (AP) - Rose Bowl game organizers have informed College Football Playoff officials they are willing to alter agreements for the 2024 and ‘25 seasons, clearing the way for the CFP to expand to 12 teams.

A person with knowledge of the discussions between game organizers and CFP officials told The Associated Press that the Rose Bowl is prepared to be flexible and wants to continue to be part of the College Football Playoff beyond 2025.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the presidents and chancellors who oversee the playoff still needed to give final approval on expansion plans.

