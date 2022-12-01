Brooks Landfill closing early due to high winds

Brooks Landfill
Brooks Landfill(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Brooks C&D Landfill closed at 3 p.m. on Thursday due to a wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

Winds are expected to reach sustained speeds of 40 miles per hour (mph), with gusts up to 50 mph, said the City of Wichita in a release.

“Winds this strong can cause property damage and flying debris, and create safety issues for employees, residents visiting the landfill and equipment,” the city said.

The landfill is scheduled to reopen tomorrow, Friday, December 2, at 7:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Eagles.
The Eagles - and me - at 50
The 3-year-old's family has speculated that he had a febrile seizure brought on by Influenza A,...
Medical staff rally around mother whose son died from apparent drowning
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Wichita police said two people died of apparent fentanyl overdoses. They're body was found at a...
Wichita police: 3rd person dies of fentanyl overdose, 1 still critical
Sheriff's cruiser towed after crash at K-254 and Webb Road.
Sheriff’s Deputy hospitalized after crash on K-254

Latest News

Dodge City police arrested 28-year-old Brianna Edwards in connection after a 4-year-old she had...
Dodge City babysitter arrested, accused of aggravated battery, child endangerment
A plume of smoke from a grass fire in Marion County was picked up on radar Thursday afternoon.
Crews respond to large grass fire in Marion County
Car in canal off I-135.
Truck ends up in canal after attempt to pass school bus on I-135
Kirk Thompson
KBI Director Kirk Thompson announces retirement