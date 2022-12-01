Brooks Landfill closing early due to high winds

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Brooks C&D Landfill closed at 3 p.m. on Thursday due to a wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

Winds are expected to reach sustained speeds of 40 miles per hour (mph), with gusts up to 50 mph, said the City of Wichita in a release.

“Winds this strong can cause property damage and flying debris, and create safety issues for employees, residents visiting the landfill and equipment,” the city said.

The landfill is scheduled to reopen tomorrow, Friday, December 2, at 7:30 a.m.

