Butler hands K-State 1st loss

Kansas State guard Cam Carter (5) shoots over Butler guard Simas Lukosius (41) in the second...
Kansas State guard Cam Carter (5) shoots over Butler guard Simas Lukosius (41) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Butler defeated Kansas State 76-64. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Manny Bates had 22 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks and Butler handed Kansas State its first loss, 76-64, in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. Butler used a 10-0 run midway through the first half to build a 25-12 lead and the Bulldogs led 37-25 at the break.

Chuck Harris sank an open 3-pointer in the corner during Butler’s 13-0 run and Bates added a fast-break dunk as Butler took a 20-point lead at 65-45.

Desi Sills, who was scoreless in the first half, brought Kansas State back within 68-60 with 4:08 remaining after he scored 13 points, including nine straight, during a 15-3 run. But Bates ended the run to put Butler ahead by double digits for good.

The 7-1 Wildcats will look to get back on track when they return home Saturday, Dec. 3, to take on Wichita State. Tip-off from Bramlage Coliseum is set for 8 p.m.

