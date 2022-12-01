Crews respond to large grass fire in Marion County

A plume of smoke from a grass fire in Marion County was picked up on radar Thursday afternoon.
A plume of smoke from a grass fire in Marion County was picked up on radar Thursday afternoon.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST
MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A large grass fire has been reported in southeast Marion County just outside of Florence.

Storm Team 12 says the smoke plume is being picked up by radar and smoke looks to be drifting north impacting Highway 50 and K-150.

With strong south winds are hitting at 30 mph with gusts near 50 mph, the National Weather Services has warned drivers in the area to be alert for the fire and dense smoke.

As wind strength grows, the NWS predicts high grassland fire danger on Friday, especially in central Kansas where the relative humidity is low, and in southeast Kansas where wind gusts are high.

