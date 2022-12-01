Crews respond to large grass fire in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A large grass fire has been reported in southeast Marion County just outside of Florence.

Storm Team 12 says the smoke plume is being picked up by radar and smoke looks to be drifting north impacting Highway 50 and K-150.

With strong south winds are hitting at 30 mph with gusts near 50 mph, the National Weather Services has warned drivers in the area to be alert for the fire and dense smoke.

As wind strength grows, the NWS predicts high grassland fire danger on Friday, especially in central Kansas where the relative humidity is low, and in southeast Kansas where wind gusts are high.

A large grass fire has been reported in Marion County just outside of Florence. The smoke plume is being picked up by radar & smoke looks to be drifting north impacting HWY 50 and K-150. Strong south winds are hitting at 30 mph with gusts near 50 mph. @KWCH12 #kswx #storm12 pic.twitter.com/eY8yQom5sX — ☀️ Cassie Wilson (@KWCHCassie) December 1, 2022

