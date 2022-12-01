Derby HS girls basketball team honors Ava Jones

The
The(Derby High School girls basketball team on twitter, Lady Panther WBB)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Heading into the 2022-23 Kansas high school basketball season, one of the state’s best players is continuing her recovery on the sidelines, five months removed from a crash in which a man police said was impaired crashed his vehicle into her and her family.

Nickerson High School senior Ava Jones, who recently signed her letter of intent to join the University of Iowa women’s basketball team, suffered traumatic injuries recovery from which is keeping her from being able to play her final prep season. Ava’s father died in the crash. Her mother also suffered critical injuries.

In recent months, Jones reached milestones with her return to school and getting back to practicing on the basketball court. While it’s unclear when or even if she’ll be able to play competitively again at full strength, she’s inspiring others along her journey. In mid-November, the Kansas State University women’s basketball team hosted Iowa, Jones’ future college. To honor Jones, both teams wore shirts showing their support for the Nickerson teen.

This week, a fellow Kansas high school basketball program showed its support for Jones. Inspired by the work she’s putting in and how what she’s already been able to overcome, the Derby High School girls basketball team shared photos of players wearing shirts with the saying, “Every Day Keep Pushing” and “Jones #35.”

In Jones’ name, the team said it’s adopted the motto, “No Plays off,” shared on social media as a hashtag: #NoPlaysOff.

“We will never take a play off because you never would have. We are praying and rooting for you,” the Derby girls basketball program addressed to Jones on its twitter page, Lady Panther WBB.

